Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 08:16 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Six people dead, including gunman, in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee

No other people were injured in the violence, which erupted about 2 p.m. (2000 GMT) at the sprawling campus of more than 20 buildings, where more than 1,000 workers are employed by the beer company in Wisconsin's largest city, the chief said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five employees before he was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot, the city's police chief said.

No other people were injured in the violence, which erupted about 2 p.m. (2000 GMT) at the sprawling campus of more than 20 buildings, where more than 1,000 workers are employed by the beer company in Wisconsin's largest city, the chief said.

"There is no threat at this time, and we will continue to investigate throughout the night," the police chief, Alfonso Morales, told reporters at a news conference hours after the shooting.

Close

Morales said the bloodshed was confined to the Molson Coors facility, and that "no members of the general public were involved."

related news

The suspect was described only as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man. Details about the circumstances of the shooting, including what may have precipitated the carnage, were not provided by authorities.

President Donald Trump, acknowledging the shooting as he opened a White House news conference about the coronavirus outbreak, referred to the gunman as a "wicked murderer" and called the gun violence "a terrible thing."

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 07:58 am

tags #Milwaukee #Molson Coors #shooting #World News

