App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 26,624 cr in m-cap

During the last week, the Sensex slipped 110.53 points or 0.26 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 26,624.10 crore in market valuation last week, dragged down by ICICI Bank.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC Bank, HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI were the other bluechips which saw a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while TCS, HDFC, Infosys and ITC ended in the green.

ICICI Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 6,883.44 crore to Rs 3,48,532.24 crore, taking the steepest hit among the top-10 firms.

Close

The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped Rs 5,197.08 crore to Rs 3,16,763.68 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) plunged Rs 4,589.4 crore to Rs 4,17,538.13 crore.

related news

HDFC Bank's market cap tanked Rs 3,724.38 crore to Rs 6,94,541.80 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) fell Rs 3,123.61 crore to Rs 2,97,858.91 crore.

The valuation of RIL decreased by Rs 3,106.21 crore to Rs 9,74,494.06 crore.

In contrast, Infosys added Rs 3,960.45 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 3,17,730.27 crore.

ITC's valuation climbed Rs 1,843.66 crore to Rs 2,93,081.89 crore and that of HDFC went up by Rs 1,772.25 crore to Rs 4,24,432.18 crore.

The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) spurted Rs 844.29 crore to Rs 8,25,674.73 crore.

In terms of ranking, RIL retained its number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and ITC.

During the last week, the Sensex slipped 110.53 points or 0.26 percent.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 5, 2020 10:13 am

tags #BSE #NSE #Sensex

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.