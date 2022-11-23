Six ministries submit logistics efficiency plans: DPIIT joint secretary

Six ministries have submitted plans to improve the efficiency of their delivery infrastructure as part of the National Logistics Policy, a government official said, adding that other ministries will come out with their proposals soon.

The ministries that have created and submitted their Sectoral Plans for Efficient Logistics (SPEL) are the coal ministry, the steel ministry, the consumer affairs, food and public distribution ministry, the chemicals and fertilisers ministry, the power ministry and the ports, shipping and waterways ministry, Surendra Ahirwar, joint secretary in the logistics division of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, told Moneycontrol.

The six ministries largely supply directly to the consumer and handle products on the last stretch of their journey. The other ministries are identifying bottlenecks that affect logistics efficiency and will come out with their plans soon, Ahirwar said.

These six ministries have identified infrastructure gaps that limit efficient logistics movement and have shared their observations with the other ministries.

“Consumption-side ministries have submitted their sectoral plans and the feedback has been shared with supply-side ministries, which will try and integrate infrastructure projects to address the issues identified in their five-year plans,” Ahirwar said.

So far, 14 road and railway projects have been identified as critical for implementation under the SPEL plans, Ahirwar said. Another four road projects and 18 rail projects have been mandated for completion soon.

Cross-sectoral integration

As part of the National Logistics Policy, the Central government had asked 13 ministries to come up with SPELs to focus on cross-sectoral integration and improving logistics efficiency.

The railways, road transport and highways, ports, shipping and waterways, civil aviation, food processing industries, power, chemicals and fertilisers, coal, steel, petroleum and natural gas, and housing and urban affairs ministries, along with the Department of Telecommunications were asked to create SPELs.

The government said in the NLP that while infrastructure development plans such as the national rail plan, Bharatmala and Sagarmala, exist, the creation of SPELs was necessary to address logistics issues pertaining to infrastructure, processes, digital improvements, policies, and regulatory space and capacity building for a better workforce.

The Central government had asked the ministries to come with SPELs through stakeholder interaction.