Six Big Tech cases that new CCI chairperson Ravneet Kaur has to deal with

Ravneet Kaur is appointed as next Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI)

The government on May 16 appointed Ravneet Kaur as the next Chairperson of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to an official order.

This was long awaited since the nodal body for competition-related issues in India, did not have a full-time chairperson since Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office in October 2022.

Although, Kaur may not immediately assume charge as she is still serving in her capacity as an IAS officer, she has her work cut out when she takes up the role.

The regulatory body is currently involved in multiple probes against Big Tech companies including Google, Apple and Meta-owned WhatsApp.

Here's a rundown of what is happening with these probes, what it says and where it is at currently —

Google's in-app user choice billing policy: On April 24, Delhi High Court asked CCI to hear applications moved by a group of Indian startups against Google’s new in-app user choice billing policy and take a decision on or before April 26.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) moved the court against the competition regulator and the search engine giant, seeking CCI to urgently investigate Google's user choice billing system (UCB) as it violates the anti-trust watchdog's October 25, 2022, order. Google was to introduce the new billing system on April 26.

On May 12, the CCI said that it will inquire into Google's billing policy and check whether the company has complied with its October 2022 order.

Apple's app store practices: On January 2021, CCI opened an investigation against Apple's business practices in the country, saying it was of the prima facie view that the tech giant has violated some of the provisions of the Competition Act.

In its order, CCI noted that the mandatory use of Apple's in-app payment solution for paid apps and in-app purchases "restrict the choice available to the app developers to select a payment processing system of their choice especially considering when it charges a commission of up to 30% for app purchases and in-app purchases".

Recent reports said that the probe by CCI is almost complete.

Against Google on news aggregation: On January 7, 2022, CCI ordered another probe against Google over alleged abuse of dominant position in news aggregation. The CCI ordered the investigation against Google based on a complaint filed by the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) alleging misuse of dominance in news aggregation.

“Google is using its dominance to protect its position in the news aggregation services market. News publishers are dependent on Google for majority traffic, making it an ‘indispensable trading partner, ” CCI said.

The DNPA has alleged that Google “unilaterally decides the amount to be paid to news publishers” and also the terms of the same.

Google vs CCI on leaked documents: In September 2021, Google announced that it has taken the antitrust regulator to court following the "leak" of a confidential interim report related to an ongoing investigation into the company's Android smartphone agreements.

The internet giant said it has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking redressal on the matter, specifically protesting "against the breach of confidence" which Google said impairs its ability to defend itself and harms them and their partners.

Google's smart TV business: In June 2021, the CCI ordered a detailed probe against Google for alleged anti-competitive practices in the smart television operating systems market in the country.

After assessing a complaint, the watchdog reached the prima-facie view that Google is dominant in the relevant market for licensable smart TV device operating systems in India.

In a 24-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said that prima-facie mandatory pre-installation of all the Google applications under TADA amounts to imposition of unfair conditions on the smart TV device manufacturers.

WhatsApp privacy policy: On January 2021, WhatsApp had announced its updated privacy policy which would allow the company to share data concerning user interaction with business accounts with Facebook.

It was stipulated that non-acceptance of the updated privacy policy would result in gradually and ultimately deletion of WhatsApp accounts of users.

This policy kickstarted a probe by the anti-trust watchdog for alleged anti-competitive practices and abuse of dominant position by the companies. On March 24, 2021, CCI took suo motu cognisance of the then new WhatsApp privacy policy and asked the Director General to investigate it within 60 days for abuse of dominance.

On October 14, 2022, the Supreme Court dismissed petitions by WhatsApp and Meta platforms (earlier called Facebook) challenging the probe launched by the CCI against WhatsApp's updated privacy policy.