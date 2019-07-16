App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Situation in automobile sector quite negative, all businesses cautious, says FADA

Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president of Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said that two-wheeler dealer inventory continues to be a concern, and is hoping that the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will support us as we enter into the season.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The current situation in the automobile sector is quite negative, with all businesses on caution mode, said Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president of Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on July 16, saying "Liquidity on both fronts is a problem for the customer and the dealer."

"Commercial vehicles (CVs) in June has seen a huge drop. It is close to 22 percent compared to May and about 19 percent year-on-year (YoY). For the entire quarter, April-May-June, CV sales has been down about 14 percent. So with this unexpected drop in sales, the inventory has gone up and it has increased to now about a level of 50-55 days. Two-wheelers continue to have a higher level of inventory right from the start of September 2018 when this downturn started,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Two-wheeler dealer inventory has been a concern, it continues to be a concern and we are hoping that the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will support us as we enter into the season. As retail picks up, they will regulate their wholesale billing also and help us get down this inventory,” Kale added.

Close

On passenger vehicles, he said, “We had seen some improvement in demand for passenger vehicles. Demand is still a concern but the good part is that the wholesale supply dealers are being regulated. The stocking has started coming down. In some geographies, it is within the limit of 30-days, which used to be the earlier stocking norm.”

related news

Source: CNBC-TV 18
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 05:56 pm

tags #Business #FADA #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.