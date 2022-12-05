 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Siphoning of IPO proceeds: Sebi bans Austral Coke, 4 others from securities market for 6 months

Dec 05, 2022 / 10:01 PM IST

The present directors of the company have been asked to take appropriate steps for the compliance of this direction by the company.

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

Sebi on Monday barred Austral Coke and Projects Ltd (now known as Greenearth Resources and Projects Ltd) and four others from the securities market for six months in a case pertaining to siphoning off the company's IPO proceeds to a promoter group entity.

Also, the company has been directed to take the measures to bring back Rs 29.42 crore of the proceeds of IPO (initial public offering) within one year, according to a Sebi order.

The present directors of the company have been asked to take appropriate steps for the compliance of this direction by the company.

Apart from Austral Coke, others prohibited by Sebi are -- Ratan Lal Tamakhuwala, Rishi Raj Agarwal, S K Chowdhary, and Rajendra Kumar Khaitan.

They have been "restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of six months... or till the direction of bringing back or recovering Rs 29.42 crore of the proceeds of IPO... is complied with".

It was alleged that the utilisation of funds as shown by the company in the quarterly results under the erstwhile listing agreement for the three quarters ended September 30, 2008, December 31, 2008 have been misstated.