MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Sipadan Investments Mauritius sells IDFC shares worth over Rs 320 crore

In separate open market deals, 3.81 crore scrips of IDFC were picked up by Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 and Avendus Absolute Return Fund at an average price of Rs 38.75 per share.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 09:39 PM IST

Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd on Thursday sold more than 8 crore shares of IDFC worth over Rs 320 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Sipadan Investments divested 8.26 crore shares at an average price of Rs 38.76 apiece, taking the total deal value to Rs 320.37 crore.

In separate open market deals, 3.81 crore scrips of IDFC were picked up by Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 and Avendus Absolute Return Fund at an average price of Rs 38.75 per share, the data showed.

ShareChat to get investments from Google, Snap: Report

As per IDFC's shareholding pattern data for September quarter 2020, Sipadan Investments Mauritius held 9.47 per cent stake in the company as a public shareholder.

At the end of trading on Thursday, shares of IDFC gained 12.42 per cent to close at Rs 43 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund #Avendus Absolute Return Fund #Business #IDFC #Mauritius #Morgan Stanley Asia #Sipadan Investments
first published: Jan 7, 2021 09:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.