you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sinot denies reports of selling $644 million hydrogen-powered superyacht to Bill Gates

The company clarified in a statement that Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Bill Gates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Aqua (Image: Sinot)
Aqua (Image: Sinot)

Dutch company Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design has dismissed reports pertaining to the sale of its 'superyacht' concept, named Aqua, to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

The company said in a statement on its website dated February 10, said that the, "the Hydrogen concept Aqua is not linked to Mr Gates (or his representatives) in any form or matter". It added that the company has no business relationship whatsoever with Bill Gates.

Aqua

Close

"In recent days, various articles have appeared in international media, stating that Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design sold its concept 'Aqua' (presented at the Monaco Yacht Show 2019) to Mr Bill Gates. These articles are factually incorrect," the Dutch firm said in its statement.

It clarified that Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Bill Gates.

Sinot added, "Aqua is a concept showed in Monaco meant to build a better future and inspire clients and the industry. We invite any visionary client to show their interest!"

Earlier on February 10, several reports claimed that Bill Gates had commissioned a hydrogen-powered superyacht designed by Sinot for around $644 million.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 04:47 pm

tags #Bill Gates #Business #Companies

