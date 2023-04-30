 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sinking hamlet: After Joshimath, a shattered vision of development looms over Nainital

Souptik Datta
Apr 30, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Parts of Nainital have started sinking. Major roads have started showing cracks. Experts say policy interventions and more budget for a sustainable approach to development are needed.

Experts say due to illegal construction, and deforestation, among other such activities, parts of Nainital have already started sinking.

Nita Rana, a resident of Nainital, said the little picturesque town tucked in the Himalayas has transformed since her childhood.

"Today, it rains several months in the year, and even in the winter. And, the frequency of landslips (falling rocks) has increased over the years," she added.

Anup Shah, another resident and a wildlife photographer, said that houses in parts of the city and near roads like Mall Road have already started showing cracks. "With unplanned development and road works, several trees in the forest have tilted," he added.

Joshimath, a small town in Uttarakhand, began "sinking" in January. More than 700 homes developed cracks, and several families were evacuated.