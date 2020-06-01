Singapore’s Temasek backed Fullerton India raises Rs 750 crore

Non-banking finance company Fullerton India Credit Company, backed by the Singapore government’s investment powerhouse Temasek, has raised equity capital of Rs 750 crore from its parent company Fullerton Financial Holdings.

The additional capital will help the firm to consolidate its growth agenda and lend further to individuals and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). Fullerton Financial Holdings is a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek and the fund raise reflects the former’s confidence in its shadow banking arm at a time when the NBFC segment has been hit hard by the economic slowdown and consequent deterioration in asset quality.

“As an NBFC focused on lending to individuals and small business (MSME), Fullerton India is poised to benefit from the various government initiatives recently announced. This infusion will currently act as an additional capital buffer and convert to growth capital as we gradually reopen business," said Rajashree Nambiar, MD and CEO, Fullerton India.

Nambiar added that Fullerton India is well placed to bounce back strongly and re-connect with customers as a bulk of the firm’s branched are in the green and orange zones. Earlier on May 1, the government had classified 733 districts into red, green and orange zones depending on the number of active coronavirus cases present in the area. In February, there were media reports that Fullerton India's parent was evaluating a stake sale in the firm and strategic suitors and private equity players would be approached for the deal.

According to a May 14 report by India Ratings & Research, “Due to the COVID-19 led lockdown, the operating environment has become challenging for most segments that Fullerton India has exposure to. Ind-Ra expects the borrowers’ cash flows to be severely impacted during the lockdown with cash flows only gradually reaching original levels even after the lockdown is lifted. The rural segment accounts for 37 percent of FICCL’s overall portfolio, of which around 47 percent are micro finance customers where a large section of borrowers are involved in the production of essential goods and services, and therefore, their cash flows might be intact.”

The firm had also entered the riskier segments of developer financing and loan against shares, but this portfolio is only around a percent of the overall FY20 portfolio and the management plans to increase it only gradually, the report added.

According to its website, globally, Temasek backs marquee names in the financial services segment including Standard Chartered, DBS Group Holdings, Mastercard, Visa and PayPal. Back in India, it has invested in the likes of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and AU Small Finance Bank. The firm ended March 2019 with its combined portfolio size across sectors pegged at $313 billion.

Fullerton India offers instant personal loans, business loans, SME loans and housing loans with low interest rates and easy EMI options. Established in 2007, it has over 14,000 employees in 648 branches, serving over 3.6 million customers in 600 towns and over 58,000 villages across the country. In 2016, Fullerton India launched its housing finance company, Fullerton India Home Finance Company (FIHFC), also known as Grihashakti.



