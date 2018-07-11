Singapore's Surbana Jurong wins Pimpri Chinchwad smart city contract

Singapore's Surbana Jurong, a major urban, industrial and infrastructure consulting firm, announced it will be providing project management and design services for India's Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City in Maharashtra.

The project was awarded to international consultants KPMG, in partnership with Surbana Jurong, by Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City Limited, a special purpose vehicle set up at the Pimpri Chinchwad city level to implement its smart city mission.

Pimpri Chinchwad, adjoining Pune, is one of the cities selected under India's nation-wide Smart Cities Mission programme.

Surbana Jurong will lead on the area-based development part of the project, which encompasses city improvement (retrofitting) and city renewal (redevelopment).

Surbana Jurong's role includes helping to identify suitable innovations and smart solutions for the city.

It will also design, conceptualise and manage the implementation and deployment of various solutions.

KPMG will take the lead on the pan city development part of the project, in which smart solutions are applied to the existing city-wide infrastructure.

"Surbana Jurong's expertise in project management and design services, coupled with our experience in smart city solutions, will ensure Pimpri Chinchwad's success in enhancing living standards for its residents in a sustainable way," its Group CEO Wong Heang Fine said in a statement yesterday.