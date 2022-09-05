Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries to sell India thermal power arm to Oman’s Tanweer Infrastructure

Sembcorp Industries has entered into an agreement to sell 100% of its holding in Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) to Tanweer Infrastructure Pte Ltd for Rs 117 billion, the Singapore based-utility group said on September 5.

SEIL, an independent power producer, has two supercritical coal-fired plants totalling 2.6 gigawatts (GW).

Tanweer Infrastructure is indirectly owned by a consortium led by Oman Investment Corporation S.A.O.C. (OIC) in partnership with the Ministry of Defence Pension Fund, Oman, one of Oman’s largest pension funds with significant investments across power and infrastructure, and Dar Investment SPC.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)