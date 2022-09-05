English
    Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries to sell India thermal power arm to Oman’s Tanweer Infrastructure

    SEIL, an independent power producer, has two supercritical coal-fired plants totalling 2.6 gigawatts.

    Rachita Prasad
    September 05, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
    Representative image

    Sembcorp Industries has entered into an agreement to sell 100% of its holding in Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL) to Tanweer Infrastructure Pte Ltd for Rs 117 billion, the Singapore based-utility group said on September 5.

    SEIL, an independent power producer, has two supercritical coal-fired plants totalling 2.6 gigawatts (GW).

    Tanweer Infrastructure is indirectly owned by a consortium led by Oman Investment Corporation S.A.O.C. (OIC) in partnership with the Ministry of Defence Pension Fund, Oman, one of Oman’s largest pension funds with significant investments across power and infrastructure, and Dar Investment SPC.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 03:40 pm
