Singapore's Global Schools to invest $550 million in India's education sector

Dec 20, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

GSF, which already has a presence in Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad and Noida, has seen a massive post-Covid increase in demand for admission from domestic communities moving across cities within India as from families relocating from foreign shores to India and vice-versa.

Singapore-based Indian-origin Global Schools Foundation (GSF) announced on Tuesday plans to invest over USD 550 million in India's school education sector by 2026.

"It is imperative that GSF takes necessary steps in investing to provide guaranteed admissions to such relocating students across its networks with zero disruptions," Atul Temurnikar, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of GSF, said in a press release.

"The GSF global expansion plans to have India as one of its strategic growth markets, and plans to invest over USD 550 million in India's school education sector by year 2026," he added. Many of its existing student communities from international markets such as North Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the UK and the USA are relocating to major Indian metropolitan cities.

GSF plans to expand its international curriculum offering campuses in India through greenfield expansion and mergers and acquisitions into cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Madurai, Nagpur and Noida.

Recently, the Noida authorities invited the global chain of schools to establish more international schools in the city to cater to the international communities moving there.