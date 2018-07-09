App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Singapore to float $3.69 billion tenders for water, waste management project

The project, named Tuas Nexus, will integrate used water and solid waste treatment processes at the island state's western edge, Singapore's national water agency and national environment agency said in a joint statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Singapore said on Monday it will call tenders to build an integrated water reclamation plant and waste management facility in Tuas district for more than S$5 billion ($3.69 billion) over the next five years.

The project, named Tuas Nexus, will integrate used water and solid waste treatment processes at the island state's western edge, Singapore's national water agency and national environment agency said in a joint statement.

The tenders for the water reclamation plant will comprise 11 construction tender packages worth over S$2 billion to build support infrastructure, pumping stations, treatment facilities, it said.

The tenders for the waste management facilities valued at over S$3 billion will include the construction of an electrical substation, it said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and will be completed in phases from 2023 onwards, it added.

Singapore relies on neighbouring Malaysia for a large portion of its daily water needs, but it has been building domestic water resources which include rain catchment and desalination.

It has been actively pursuing water recycling initiatives to become self reliant by the time its water supply deal with Malaysia expires in 2061.

Malaysia's newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has questioned the contract signed in 1962 with Singapore to import up to 250 million gallons of water from Malaysia, saying its terms were "ridiculous."

Singapore incinerates almost all of its non-recyclable waste and ships the ash to a man-made island near its main island.

Tuas is a district in western Singapore with port facilities and rapidly developing industrial projects.

($1 = 1.3538 Singapore dollars)
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Mahathir Mohamad #Malaysia #Singapore #World News

