Singapore pushes New York off the top spot in rental growth in Q4 2022: Report

Singapore has displaced New York from the top spot in the Prime Global Rental Index standings collated by real estate consultancy Knight Frank, with annual rental growth rising from 23 percent in the third quarter to 28 percent in the fourth quarter of the calendar year 2022, driven by limited stock and strong demand.

The index tracks the movement of prime residential rents across 10 cities using data from the company's global research network. The index tracks nominal rents in local currency.

Overall, the Prime Global Rental Index increased 10.3 percent in the year to December 2022, down from a peak of 11.8 percent in March 2022, the report added.

The city-state could stay at the top of the list for some time. "Singapore’s new visa rules, introduced in January 2023, offer a five-year work visa for specific tech-based professionals who earn over $30,000 per month, and the measure is likely to supplement tenant demand further," the report said.

Moneycontrol News