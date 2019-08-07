App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Singapore PE fund seeks CCI nod to acquire 37.5% stake in Aakash Educational Services: Report

The transaction may put Aakash Educational Services’ listing on hold

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Singapore VII Topco I has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to purchase a 37.5 percent stake Aakash Institute, The Times of India reports.

Blackstone could pay Rs 1,200-1,300 crore for the stake, the report said. Singapore VII Topco I is controlled by Blackstone’s Asia Fund.

The test-preparation company has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

“The deal has been struck at an enterprise valuation of Rs 3,500 crore is now in the final stages,” a source told the paper. The company had sought a valuation of Rs 4,000 crore when it filed for an IPO.

A bulk of the deal will involve buying out the promoter’s stake, the report said. The Blackstone transaction will put Aakash Educational Services’ listing on hold.

JC Chaudhry founded Aakash in 1998. It now has over 180 classrooms in India.

India's education sector is slowly gaining investor attention. Edutech startup Byju’s recently raised $150 million in funding from Qatar’s sovereign fund.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.