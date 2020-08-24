172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|singapore-govt-monetary-authority-trim-stake-in-zee-entertainment-5746741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Singapore govt, monetary authority trim stake in Zee Entertainment

GIC on account of Government of Singapore (GOS) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sold roughly 0.97 percent stake in ZEE Entertainment on August 20.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Singapore government and Monetary Authority of Singapore have sold almost one percent of their total holding in Zee Entertainment Enterprise (ZEEL) to 5.93 percent for an estimated sum of over Rs 186 crore by selling shares in the open market.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, GIC on account of Government of Singapore (GOS) and Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sold a total of 93.30 lakh shares, amounting to 0.97 percent stake in ZEEL on August 20.

While GOS sold 56,76,912 shares aggregating 0.59 percent stake, MAS sold 36,53,266 shares accounting for 0.38 percent shareholding, the company said.

Close

Based on the closing price of Rs 199.45 per share on BSE on the day of share sale, the transaction is estimated to be valued at over Rs 186 crore.

Prior to sale, GOS held 4.81 percent stake, while MAS' stake stood at 2.10 percent aggregating to a total of 6.91 percent, as per the filing.

Last week, ZEEL had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.28 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against a net profit of Rs 529.76 crore in April-June quarter a year ago.

Its total income during the quarter under review was Rs 1,338.41 crore. It was Rs 2,112.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. According to the company, the impact on earnings was primarily due to restrictions caused by COVID-19 on business activities.

Shares of ZEEL were trading 3.07 percent higher at Rs 198.05 apiece on BSE.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 10:45 am

