Singapore fund seeks $125 million for stoves in India, Kenya

Bloomberg
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

The Improved Cook Stoves Carbon Fund will be managed by Singapore’s Impact Capital Asset Management, which has partnered with EKI Energy Services Ltd.

A Singapore-based money manager plans to raise as much as $125 million to supply energy efficient stoves to families in India and Africa, and will generate returns for investors by selling carbon credits.

The Improved Cook Stoves Carbon Fund will be managed by Singapore’s Impact Capital Asset Management, which has partnered with EKI Energy Services Ltd. The Indore, India-based EKI will invest $25 million in the fund and will also make the stoves, according to ICAM Chief Investment officer Deepak Mawandia.

“There is a huge opportunity for a meaningful impact in India because if you look at the numbers, it’s mind-boggling,” he said in an interview. “In Africa, the impact on society is much larger, because in some of the areas that we are going and some of the things that we are doing, you see a lot more difference.”

The fund is betting the demand for carbon credits, which McKinsey & Co. forecasts may reach $50 billion by 2030, will help it generate returns for investors as polluting companies seek to balance their emissions with offsets generated by CO2-mitigating strategies.