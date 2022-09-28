Singapore blocks 245 domains linked to 30 illegal streaming sites

Singapore on Wednesday blocked 245 domains associated with 30 illegal streaming sites that provided pirated content, including premium sports and drama, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to keep online piracy in check.

The move was initiated by the Asia Video Industry Association's Coalition Against Piracy (CAP), BBC Studios, Discovery Communications, LaLiga, the Premier League and TVB International, according to news portal Channel News Asia. In an order provided by CAP, domains related to several illegal online stream sites such as SportsBay, WatchSeries, DramaCool and 123Movies were blocked.

Last week, Internet service providers in Singapore had blocked 99 domain names linked with 30 websites under a High Court order. The High Court of Singapore first granted an order in February to block the 30 illegal streaming sites and 150 associated domains.

This effectively negates efforts by the illegal sites to circumvent the original order by blocking associated domains the sites would redirect to, the report said, quoting the CAP. CAP's General Manager Matthew Cheetham said, "This latest block once again shows the impact of an efficient and effective site blocking regime in combating illegal streaming sites."

According to a recent study on online content viewing behaviour in Singapore, site blocking changes consumer behaviour, said CAP. CAP said more than one-third of Singaporean consumers reported that they are spending more time watching free streaming services because of piracy streaming services being blocked by the government.

More than 20 per cent said they have subscribed to legitimate services as a result of site blocking. In an earlier statement in March, CAP said the order was obtained by its members, BBC Studios, Discovery Communications, LaLiga, the Premier League, and TVB International against illegal streaming sites that were offering access to content including premium sports and drama.

"The order covered the greatest number of sites and domains yet sought by CAP members. Under the order, Internet service providers must disable access to these illegal sites and their associated domains," it added.