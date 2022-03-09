Singapore-based Resurgent Power selected for revival of South East UP Power Transmission Company

Representative image

The Singapore-based Resurgent Power Ventures Ltd has been selected under the plan to revive the financially-stressed South East UP Power Transmission Company Ltd (SEUPTCL), said Tata Power, which backs Resurgent, in a statement issued on March 9.

"Resurgent Power will invest equity and raise debt in SEUPTCL at a total enterprise value of more than Rs 6,000 crores," the statement said, noting that the transaction shall be subject to customary approvals and conditions under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proceedings.

Tata Power holds 26 percent stake in Resurgent, and the balance 74 percent in the joint venture is held by other investors including financial services giant ICICI.

Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said the company is hopeful that the successful bid to acquire SEUPTCL will boost its power transmission business.

“Tata Power partnering with investors in Resurgent Power had bid for acquiring SEUPTCL and is delighted to have been selected as the successful bidder by the Resolution Professional for acquiring the project under IBC proceedings," he said.

"This asset will bring significant value to our transmission business and diversify the Resurgent Power portfolio after the successful turnaround of the 1980 MW Prayagraj Power Plant and acquisition of System Strengthening Scheme in Northern Region NRSS XXXVI Transmission Limited," Sinha added.

Notably, SEUPTCL was incorporated as a special purpose vehicle formed by UP Power Transmission Company Limited (UPPTCL) on September 11, 2009, to implement and operate the specified intra-state transmission system for a period of 35 years under public-private partnership model on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain & Transfer (BOOT) basis.

"SEUPTCL has approximately 1,500 km of transmission line and is divided into two groups. Group- 1 consists of 6 nos of transmission elements totaling 582 km of transmission lines (765 KV & 400 KV) and 2 nos of 400 KV substation with a combined capacity of 1630 MVA and the Group- 2 comprises 8 nos of transmission element totaling 953 km of transmission lines (765 KV & 400 KV) and 3 nos of 400 KV substation with a combined capacity of 4100 MVA," Tata Power said.