Singapore Airlines may agree to integrating Air India, Vistara flight networks after Tata deal: Report

The last date to submit bids for Air India is September 15.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is open to integrating Air India's flight network with that of Vistara, if the national carrier is acquired by the Tata Group.

SIA will not be joining its joint venture partner Tata Group's bid for Air India, The Economic Times has reported. The last date to submit bids for Air India is September 15.

"Vistara and AI will be two carriers that will work with each other in terms of integrating their flight network both internationally and in the domestic sector. SIA, however, will not be part of the AI bid," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Tata Group had not yet responded to queries sent by The Economic Times, while Singapore Airlines did not comment.

"We do not comment on any confidential discussions that we may or may not be having with our partners," SIA told the paper.

Vistara is a 51-49 joint venture between the Tata Group and SIA. The salt-to-steel conglomerate also owns a majority stake in AirAsia India, its joint venture with Malaysia-based AirAsia Bhd.

If the Tata Group's bid for Air India is successful, then AirAsia India might be merged with Air India Express, the report said.

"AirAsia India will soon become a Tata Group company and that has been agreed upon by the promoters. Also, AirAsia India will not operate in its current form if the Tata Group gets Air India," another source told the publication.