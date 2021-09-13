MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Singapore Airlines may agree to integrating Air India, Vistara flight networks after Tata deal: Report

Singapore Airlines will not be joining its joint venture partner Tata Group's bid for Air India, a media report said.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
The last date to submit bids for Air India is September 15.

The last date to submit bids for Air India is September 15.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is open to integrating Air India's flight network with that of Vistara, if the national carrier is acquired by the Tata Group.

SIA will not be joining its joint venture partner Tata Group's bid for Air India, The Economic Times has reported. The last date to submit bids for Air India is September 15.

"Vistara and AI will be two carriers that will work with each other in terms of integrating their flight network both internationally and in the domestic sector. SIA, however, will not be part of the AI bid," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Tata Group had not yet responded to queries sent by The Economic Times, while Singapore Airlines did not comment.

Close

Related stories

Also read: Air travellers in pre-COVID mode as pandemic fears ebb; industry seeks end of govt curbs

"We do not comment on any confidential discussions that we may or may not be having with our partners," SIA told the paper.

Vistara is a 51-49 joint venture between the Tata Group and SIA.  The salt-to-steel conglomerate also owns a majority stake in AirAsia India, its joint venture with Malaysia-based AirAsia Bhd.

If the Tata Group's bid for Air India is successful, then AirAsia India might be merged with Air India Express, the report said.

"AirAsia India will soon become a Tata Group company and that has been agreed upon by the promoters. Also, AirAsia India will not operate in its current form if the Tata Group gets Air India," another source told the publication.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air India #Tat group #Vistara
first published: Sep 13, 2021 09:26 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.