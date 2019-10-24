Sindkheda Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Sindkheda Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Sindkheda is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Dhule district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Sindkheda Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 64.79% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 61.2% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jaykumar Jitendrasinh Rawal won this seat by a margin of 42158 votes, which was 21.19% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 198934 votes.