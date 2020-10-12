172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|simultaneous-tripping-at-msetcl-facilities-caused-power-outage-tata-power-5954051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Simultaneous tripping at MSETCL facilities caused power outage: Tata Power

"Restoration work is in progress to bring supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL (Maharashtra state electric transmission company) transmission lines are connected," the Tata Power statement said.

Tata Power on October 12 said there was "simultaneous substation tripping" at state-run MSETCL's two facilities, which led to a major power outage in the financial capital and surrounding areas. It said the tripping at the Kalwa and Kharghar sub-stations at 1010 hours caused a huge dip in frequency in the Mumbai transmission system, leading to the tripping of power supply.

Trains came to a halt and other activity was also grounded due to what was labelled as a grid failure by officials. "Restoration work is in progress to bring supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay units once the MSETCL (Maharashtra state electric transmission company) transmission lines are connected," the Tata Power statement said.

Earlier, Western Railway and state-run discom BEST Electricity had said there was a failure at Tata Power's end, leading to the outages.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Mumbai Power outage #Tata Power

