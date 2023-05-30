Simplified verification process for income tax returns: 3 easy ways

The last date for filing ITR for fiscal 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is 31 July 2023.

Individuals having income more than basic exemption limit during a financial year have to mandatorily file income tax returns (ITR). The last date for filing ITR for fiscal 2022-23 (assessment year 2023-24) is 31 July 2023.

The ITR filing is a three-step process and takes more than just uploading of the return of income. The first part is filing tax returns, the second is the verification of the ITR and the third is the processing of your ITR by the tax authorities.

Last year, the government cut the time limit for ITR verification from 120 days to 30 days. Further, it is deemed invalid if the ITR is not verified before the last date. However, if a taxpayer fails to get their ITR verified before the due date, they may file a condonation request with the tax department, mentioning the valid reason for the delay. If the condonation request is okayed, the return will be verified.

Before e-verifying your ITR, you should have your PAN, assessment year for which you have filed ITR, acknowledgment number (can be found on your ITR) and electronic verification code (EVC) ready. EVC is an alpha-numeric code that needs to be generated by the taxpayer.

Here's a look at 3 easy ways you can verify your income tax return

e-verify using Aadhaar OTP

Log in to www.incometax.gov.in and enter your e-filing account

Below the 'e-file' button, click on 'Income Tax Returns'

Click on 'e-Verify Return'

Then select 'I would like to e-verify using OTP on a mobile number registered with Aadhaar'

On the window that appears on the screen, click on 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar details'

Now click on the 'Generate Aadhaar OTP' button

You will receive a 6-digit OTP on the registered mobile number

Enter the OTP received in the given box and click on 'Submit'

On the successful submission, your ITR will be verified

e-verify using Net Banking

The second way of verifying ITR is via Net Banking.

Log in to www.incometax.gov.in and enter your e-filing account

Under the 'e-file' button click on 'Income Tax Returns'

Click on 'e-Verify Return'

Now select 'Through Net Banking' and click on 'Continue'

Then select the bank through which you want to verify the ITR and click on 'continue'

You will be redirected to the net banking page of your bank

Click on 'login to e-filing account from your bank's net banking website'

Now, you are taken to the ITR portal

Click on 'e-verify' in your ITR form

Your ITR verification process will be completed

How to verify the ITR via Bank account

Log in to the ITR website and take a print of your ITR verification form

Now sign the form and pack it in the form of a courier

Send the courier to the Centralised Processing Centre, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru (560500)

Once the CPC receives the ITR-V, it will be verified.

You will receive the mail and text.