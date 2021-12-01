Simplicity vs sophistication in building customer relationship

Firms should aim at identifying and reaching the consumer with the right products, at the right time, with the right price.

A small shoe store sells specialised designer shoes, custom made. It is in Europe and I know of this place by word of mouth when I was stationed there for a while. When a shoe comes in that fits my taste, designer preference and size, the owner of the store immediately pulls out an index card that contains my details in small print and calls me. I am in his store within hours. I do not know how he does it every time without a computer or other sophisticated tech tools, but he does really remember his customers.

This may look absolutely primitive and rudimentary, but what this represents is something of customer relationship marketing. I am tempted to call it customer experience management, as many other things about this store created dramatically different shopping experiences for its patrons. Some experts may call this database marketing but I think it will be injustice when you hide the intention of the store owner behind such jargons. Important thing is that in spite of all the advancements in information technology, this laidback shopkeeper has mastered relationships, not just faster turnover of inventory and therefore better supply chain management. Companies large and small can learn a lot from this small shop owner even if they have vast resources available to buy expensive CRM or data management software.

Having advised many small and medium-sized companies around the world, I am always upset when I see companies lacking in providing affordable and basic customer service using simple tools. My anguish comes from the fact that one should not have huge investments in sophisticated software to accomplish simple things. From primitive index cards you would have seen in libraries to loyalty programmes using bar-code scanners, virtually anything is possible.

Interestingly it is becoming increasingly easier and simpler to use complex marketing technologies. In order to maximise the point of purchase capabilities today one need not hire youngsters in large numbers. For instance, a retailer or trader can ask a youthful cashier to do some calling of select customers with details of a new promo or product instead of making her do some accounting work when there is not much customer traffic in the store.

Even in small share broking services companies, there is no excuse for failing to collect and sort out customer data and prospecting pipeline information. I recently encountered an old-time broker with three divisions for mutual funds, insurance and share broking that never collaborated in cross selling. The firm did not have proper information and data management, and its compensation mechanism never considered the cross-selling effort. Only one division was even aware that there are programmes that could be useful for such management.

Take the example of mail-order resellers. They too do not always see the big picture. They bring out boring or overly boastful brochures and follow up these with a telemarketing blitz for the new product on offer. Or they use TV shows to play up the game. Ignore for a moment that they rudely interrupt people at home during dinnertime to make the pitch. For them, numbers only matter.

Then there is the absurd failure to drive sales via product upgradation. Even though I have purchased many software packages online only a few of them come up with frequent announcements of upgradation. Hopefully, we will see more and more developers doing upgradation even as the iStore apps have changed the game.

My landscaper never sends WhatsApp messages or makes phone calls that specifically target me as a customer of a large garden. I sometimes get an SMS from him offering me some special discounts on plants, of which I have no clue about. In today's target marketing realm, such material merely represents wasted bytes.

Someone who buys vitamins for hair growth is unlikely to read literature proclaiming acne cure. B2B newsletters and mailers are more insensitive to the time availability of clients. Most professional services marketers would rather read a white paper targeting them or a personalised letter introducing a relevant service than an industry-driven tabloid touting self-serving trivia.

These examples merely illustrate the tip of the iceberg, meaning it is only a small part of the wide spectrum of CRM. Theoretically, this encompasses the seamless integration of all levels of information available on prospects, customers, products, promotions, distribution channels, media, and competitors. The goal is to identify and reach the consumer with the right products, at the right time, with the right price.

For each business this will be different. As in the case of our store example in the beginning, it could be a mere index card programme for one, it might be sophisticated global CRM system for another. But for all firms, it means becoming increasingly adept in the art of relationship management.