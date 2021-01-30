MARKET NEWS

Simba beer COO Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia's post-COVID wishlist: Cheers to London, hello to Gary Vaynerchuk

Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia, hip-hop loving COO of Simba beer, is keen on rekindling his bond with the English capital. And in a post-COVID world, he would love to host entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.

Akshay Sawai
January 30, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST

Simba beer went to South India in 2020. Its COO just wants to go to London.

Prabhtej and Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia, the brand’s founder and COO, respectively, have both studied in the English capital. In fact, it was at a pub near his college that Prabhtej got a life-altering taste of craft beer, after which he decided to get into the business.

In 2020, the four-year-old brand, whose name was inspired by The Lion King, reported revenue of Rs 150 crore. It also forayed into South India, India’s biggest beer market. The pandemic, however, imposed several restrictions. One of them was that the brothers could not visit London.

In this interview, Ishwaraj speaks about his plans for a world in which Covid is absent or not the danger it is today.

If COVID ended soon or became easily manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

The first city I would like to travel to as soon as COVID ends would be London. My school and college are both in London, so I have a lot of fond memories there. I am looking forward to revisiting the city and reliving my memories.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

I miss Wagamama in London. I used to visit it often for their Chicken Katsu curry.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to?

Definitely Gary Vaynerchuk. He has been in the marketing industry for a very long time and has become a marketing genius and expert. I would like to chat with him about his journey and learn from him.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

I would like to attend singer and rapper Prabh Deep’s concert. He has taken the Indie music scene by storm.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

I am looking forward to attending one of the music cyphers in Mumbai or Bangalore for hip-hop communities. The music and atmosphere there are raw and appealing.

If covid vanishedWhat new skill would you like to learn?

I want to learn how to create hip-hop music. I have been enthusiastic about the genre since the age of 15.  You can always find me listening to hip-hop with my AirPods on.

The first song that comes to mind when you think of a COVID free world…

Heal the World by Michael Jackson.

What bad habit will you work on eliminating in a world that is open again?

I would like to work on my patience. I can sometimes be impulsive while taking decisions.

What will you do with your masks?

I will probably keep them safely in a locker in case the health crisis returns, as masks become very expensive during a pandemic.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Health is wealth.
Akshay Sawai
first published: Jan 30, 2021 05:24 pm

