Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edutech startup Byju's receives funding from Silver Lake

The company raised $500 million in the current funding round, which was led by Silver Lake, according to media reports.

 
 
US Private equity firm Silver Lake has invested in Indian education technology startup Byju's.

Existing investors Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures also participated in the current financing round, Byju's said in a statement.

"We are excited to welcome a strong partner like Silver Lake to the Byju's family," said Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Byju's.

Byju's, which provides an online learning platform, recently acquired coding coaching startup WhiteHat Jr.

Silver Lake Partners recently purchased a 2.08 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, for Rs 10,202.55 crore.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd., which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Sep 8, 2020 12:12 pm

