Edutech startup Byju's receives funding from Silver Lake

US Private equity firm Silver Lake has invested in Indian education technology startup Byju's.

Existing investors Tiger Global, General Atlantic and Owl Ventures also participated in the current financing round, Byju's said in a statement.

The company raised $500 million in the current funding round, which was led by Silver Lake, according to media reports.

"We are excited to welcome a strong partner like Silver Lake to the Byju's family," said Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Byju's.

Byju's, which provides an online learning platform, recently acquired coding coaching startup WhiteHat Jr.

Silver Lake Partners recently purchased a 2.08 percent stake in Jio Platforms, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, for Rs 10,202.55 crore.

