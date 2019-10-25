Silver futures gain on positive global trend

Silver prices rose by Rs 407 to Rs 46,399 per kg in futures trade on October 25 as participants widened their bets amid a firm trend in precious metals overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery gained Rs 407, or 0.88 per cent, to Rs 46,399 per kg in 4,236 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in March next year was trading higher by Rs 423, or 0.90 per cent, to Rs 47,250 per kg in 169 lots.

Traders said, fresh bets by participants in line with a firm trend in global markets mainly led to rise in silver futures.