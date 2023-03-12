Silicon Valley Bank crisis: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar to hold meeting with startups

In the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in US, Union MoS for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will meet startups this week.

In a tweet, the union minister said that the closure of the Silicon Valley Bank has disrupted startups across the world.

He added that the meeting with the startups will be conducted to help understand how the Modi government can help in the crisis.

The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was shut down by the regulators on March 10 and the assets were seized. It is the largest bank failure since 2008 collapse of Washington Mutual during the height of global financial crisis.

The FDIC, which is in-charge of protecting SVB's insured deposits, has formed the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara.

SVB's collapse has hit the startup community as the bank is one of the major financial service providers due to its existing business relations with a lot of venture capital funds and investors.

About 60 percent of YCombinator’s startups having Indian founders and operations in the US or India, have exposure to SVB, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. A third of the incubator’s portfolio startups will not be able to make payrolls in the next 30 days, YCombinator’s President and CEO Garry Tan told CNBC. Read more: YCombinator-backed Indian start-ups are collateral damage in Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Moneycontrol News