IT firms may see delay in tech spending due to Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Haripriya Suresh
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

The primary spending impact will be in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) and High-Tech verticals, according to the note.

SVB lends and invests into tech start-ups, a borrower pool with tight inter-linkages. Start-ups also star in its depositor base, keeping their cash with the bank. And with liquidity ebbing and interest rates rising, several start-ups face a cash crunch

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US has sent startups and VC funds scrambling, but it may also result in enterprise clients pushing their IT spending decisions, said a note by Wedbush Securities.

This, in, turn, will lead to longer sale cycles and delay the actual budget cycle for this calendar year, the note said. This comes amid a challenging macro environment when companies are pointing out extended cycles and increased cost optimisation deals.

The primary spending impact will be in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and high-tech verticals, according to the note. BFSI contributes 20-40 percent of the sector’s revenues and has so far been a reliable spender as compared to 2007-08, and high-tech, which is a headwind, could cause a greater impact.

“Collectively, we believe these factors are impacting funding for committed engagements in both cost optimisation (run the operation) as well as transformational (grow the operation) areas,” the note read. Because of this and an “increased macro noise” the sector’s outlook remains fluid.