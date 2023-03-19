 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silicon Valley Bank collapse concerns founders of colour

Associated Press
Mar 19, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

SVB had opened its doors to such entrepreneurs, offering opportunities to form crucial relationships in the technology and financial communities that had been out of reach within larger financial institutions.

In the hours after some of Silicon Valley Bank's biggest customers started pulling out their money, a WhatsApp group of startup founders who are immigrants of colour ballooned to more than 1,000 members.

Questions flowed as the bank's financial status worsened. Some desperately sought advice: Could they open an account at a larger bank without a Social Security Number? Others questioned whether they had to physically be at a bank to open an account, because they're visiting parents overseas.

One clear theme emerged: a deep concern about the broader impact on startups led by people of colour. While Wall Street struggles to contain the banking crisis after the swift demise of SVB  the nation's 16th largest bank and the biggest to fail since the 2008 financial meltdown industry experts predict it could become even harder for people of colour to secure funding or a financial home supporting their startups.

