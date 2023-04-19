 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Silicon Valley 5G chip startup EdgeQ raises $75 million to boost production

Reuters
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

Silicon Valley 5G chip startup EdgeQ Inc said on Wednesday it raised $75 million to help fund a ramp up in production as the company starts selling its technology to customers, including telecom operators.

It also announced that Lattice Semiconductor Corp CEO Jim Anderson is joining EdgeQ's board of directors.

EdgeQ makes semiconductors that power base stations for 5G telecom towers and for 5G access points that can be installed inside places like factories to run robots and autonomous vehicles wirelessly, said Vinay Ravuri, CEO and co-founder of EdgeQ. The chips can also handle 4G cellular signals, he said.

"WiFi is considered best effort, meaning it isn't guaranteed," said Ravuri. "If it's a precise welding machine and it needs to move exactly this much, that has to happen within a microsecond or a millisecond, and you can't do that in a best effort way."