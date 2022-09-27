SII's Adar Poonawalla makes clarion call for global certification of vaccines

Multilateral organisations like the UN and the WTO should take it upon themselves to harmonise the certification of vaccines especially ahead of another pandemic as witnessed one induced by the COVID-19 virus that has badly hit the global economies, CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla has said.

Making this clarion call at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore on Monday, Poonawalla said I'm proposing it (such a certification treaty)."

"Multilateral organisations such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation should take it upon themselves to harmonise the certification of vaccines," he told PTI on the sideline of the conference, adding that "the world needs it if we want to be prepared in the future".

Responding to a question on lessons learned from COVID-19, Poonawalla was quick to acknowledge the challenges of having such a proposal given the concerns of world leaders.

"I will keep advocating for it (the proposal), though getting the world leaders to agree on anything is extremely difficult."

Poonawalla cited the example of climate-related treaties agreed upon by global leaders. "They (the leaders) will have to take it up, and I'm sure India will play its role in leading such an important initiative."

"One country can't push it," he responded when asked if India could take up this globally important initiative. "There are many concerns that different countries have, given the diverse demographics which have to be taken into consideration."

He cited the obstacles faced during the supply of vaccines at border crossings. Vaccine certificates and clinical trial papers were not being accepted at the start of the pandemic.