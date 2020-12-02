PlusFinancial Times
Signzy gets $3million from Vertex Ventures

This round takes the total amount raised by the company to more than $8.4million. It counts investors like Kalaari Capital, Mastercard and Stellaris Venture Partners as its backers
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 01:04 PM IST

Signzy has raised an additional $3 million as part of its funding round from India and South East Asia focussed venture fund Vertex Ventures, the company said in a press note on December 2.

This round takes the total funding raised by the company to $8.4 million. Vertex joins the company along with its other prominent investors Arkam Ventures and Mastercard and Kalaari Capital and Stellaris Venture Partners.

“We are glad to receive such tremendous support from our investors and their faith and trust in us is a great encouragement for the entire Signzy team to double down on executing the next phase of our growth strategy,” Signzy cofounder Ankit Ratan said.

Signzy helps financial service companies automate risk and compliance processes. With the new funds, the startup will strengthen its AI platform and expand its global sales team to expand operations. It currently has a 120 member team, which works on building the product made for financial services companies.

With Mastercard as an investor, Signzy has set up offices in New York and Dubai to cater to customers in North America and West Asia. Now, it wants to expand to more new geographies.
