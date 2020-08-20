Signzy appoints Ashok Kumar Pillai as its global head of delivery

Signzy has appointed Ashok Kumar Pillai as its Global Head of Delivery to spearhead the startup’s global expansion plans. Pillai brings more than 25 years of experience in banking and payments to the role, the company said in a note on August 20.

Based out of Pune, Pillai will primarily be responsible to monitor and maintain customer value proposition as a key index at the organisation level.

Prior to joining Signzy, Pillai served as client partner and head of Pune centre at Altimetrik, a US-based business and IT transformation company. He led sales, client engagement and the centre’s operations in Pune.

“His appointment will prove invaluable to Signzy as we continue to grow the business with a focus on helping our customers stay relevant in this digital age and turn Signzy into a global brand catering to banking and financial institutions across the world,” said Ankit Ratan, cofounder, Signzy.

Signzy offers a process automation software for financial institutions. Its platform is used by four of the largest banks in the country and three major acquiring banks in the US. The company has its product team in Bengaluru and offices in Dubai and New York meant to cater to the requirements of its global clients.