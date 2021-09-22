Signs of world economy emerging from Covid impact, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File image)

There are signs that the word is emerging from the impact of coronavirus pandemic, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on September 22, while speaking at the 48th AIMA National Management Convention.

Covid-19 is a watershed event in our era, Das said, adding it has caused widespread devastation of lives and livelihoods. There are very few parallels to this shock, Das said.

“The pandemic is likely to leave indelible marks on the world economy," Das said, adding that it has affected the poor and the vulnerable more.

India’s financial system has transformed rapidly to support the need of economy, Das said adding recovery has been uneven among different sectors.

Das said the Production linked incentive (PLI) scheme is an important initiative to boost manufacturing sector. “It is necessary that sectors and companies which benefit from the PLI utilise this opportunity to further improve efficiency,” Das said.

Das stressed the need for better technology in the post pandemic world.

