App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Signs of impending layoffs at Sony Pictures TV amidst consolidation and launches

The consolidation of management of its worldwide channels, home entertainment and program sales activities will be done under the leadership of Keith Le Goy, President of Distribution – Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sony Pictures Television is streamlining its international television operations and gearing up for an undisclosed number of layoffs along with the launch of a direct-to-customer unit. The consolidation of management of its worldwide channels, home entertainment and program sales activities will be done under the leadership of Keith Le Goy, President of Distribution – Sony Pictures Entertainment.

As per a report in Variety, the company unveiled the restructuring on Wednesday, after the completion of the integration of three distinct divisions, the global networks operations, worldwide distribution and home entertainment. Earlier in February this year, the company had already laid-off the networks head, Andy Kaplan and home-video arm head, Man Jit Singh. Previously, these three divisions worked as separate entities.

"The intent is to create a stronger and more agile organization, one that is better able to pivot and capitalize on opportunities in a fast-changing and increasingly complex global marketplace.” He also stressed the fact that the company needed to realign itself with the realities of today’s marketplace," Sony Pictures TV Chairman Mike Hopkins wrote a memo to the staff

Hopkins also added that the direct-to-consumer unit will be created, including Crackle, Funimation, Film1 OTT and Animax on demand. Eric Berger, Sony TV’s Chief digital officer and head of its Crackle streaming service, will be heading the direct-to-consumer unit.

related news

Sony Pictures TV has also set up a centralised services division in Culver City, Los Angeles, which will handle all the programming, marketing, sales and technical needs of Sony’s 100 channels worldwide. Also, TC Schultz has been given the role of VP – Networks Operations, Programming and Strategy.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 09:54 pm

tags #Business #Entertainment #Tony Hopkins #Trending News #world

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.