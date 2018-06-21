Signs of impending layoffs at Sony Pictures TV amidst consolidation and launches

Sony Pictures Television is streamlining its international television operations and gearing up for an undisclosed number of layoffs along with the launch of a direct-to-customer unit. The consolidation of management of its worldwide channels, home entertainment and program sales activities will be done under the leadership of Keith Le Goy, President of Distribution – Sony Pictures Entertainment.

As per a report in Variety, the company unveiled the restructuring on Wednesday, after the completion of the integration of three distinct divisions, the global networks operations, worldwide distribution and home entertainment. Earlier in February this year, the company had already laid-off the networks head, Andy Kaplan and home-video arm head, Man Jit Singh. Previously, these three divisions worked as separate entities.

"The intent is to create a stronger and more agile organization, one that is better able to pivot and capitalize on opportunities in a fast-changing and increasingly complex global marketplace.” He also stressed the fact that the company needed to realign itself with the realities of today’s marketplace," Sony Pictures TV Chairman Mike Hopkins wrote a memo to the staff

Hopkins also added that the direct-to-consumer unit will be created, including Crackle, Funimation, Film1 OTT and Animax on demand. Eric Berger, Sony TV’s Chief digital officer and head of its Crackle streaming service, will be heading the direct-to-consumer unit.

Sony Pictures TV has also set up a centralised services division in Culver City, Los Angeles, which will handle all the programming, marketing, sales and technical needs of Sony’s 100 channels worldwide. Also, TC Schultz has been given the role of VP – Networks Operations, Programming and Strategy.