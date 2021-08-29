MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Significant revival expected in corporate sector in FY22: CII CEOs poll

As many as 79 percent of the CEOs expected GDP growth to be more than 8 percent.

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST

The corporate sector's performance is expected to witness a significant economic recovery in 2021-22, as per a Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) CEO Poll.

CII carried out polls with 117 senior CEOs of the country.

As many as 79 percent of the CEOs expected GDP growth to be more than 8 percent.

"The CEOs poll clearly indicates significant recovery in corporate performance with both topline and bottom-line growth expectations to be better than the pre-pandemic levels. The Government’s pro-growth initiatives and announcements have helped nurture the animal spirits of the corporate sector which has seen the worst economic shock of our lifetime", Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII said.

On expected revenue growth of their respective companies, about 46 percent of the polled CEOs expected more than 10 percent growth in the first half of the current fiscal as compared to the first half of pre-pandemic year 2019-20.

Close

Related stories

"33 percent of them said that their company’s revenue growth will be upto 10% during first half of current fiscal when compared to the first half of pre-pandemic year 2019-20," CII said.

On the net profit growth front, 49 percent of the CEOs indicated more than 10 percent net profit growth during the first half of the current fiscal when compared to the first half of pre-pandemic year 2019-20.

"Yet another 32 percent of them expected their companies to register upto 10 percent growth in net profits for the first half of current fiscal when compared to the pre-pandemic year, 2019-20," the Indian Industry said.

As many as 51 percent of the CEOs indicated at least 5 to 10 percent increase in capacity utilization post second wave as compared to Pre-Covid levels.

"On their respective company’s capacity utilization, about 59 percent of the CEOs polled said that capacity utilization would be at least 5 percent to 10 percent more than the pre pandemic levels," it said.

About 49 percent of the surveyed CEOs have said that their companies are likely to invest in fresh capacity creation this year, while 32 percent of them indicated that their companies are likely to invest in fresh capacity creation in 2022.

51 percent of the surveyed CEOs indicated that Ease of Doing Business was still cumbersome at the grass roots followed by Cost of Doing Business being high, as indicated by 32 percent of the CEOs, CII said.

"About 70 percent of the CEOs polled expected inflation to be upto 6 percent during the year 2021-22 which is within RBI’s inflation range and should help RBI retain low interest rates to promote growth", CII Director General said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CEO Poll #CII #Confederation of Indian Industry #COVID19 #India #Second Wave
first published: Aug 29, 2021 02:31 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.