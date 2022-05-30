English
    Significant number of Deutsche Telekom employees still in Russia - Handelsblatt

    A company spokesperson left open when the withdrawal would be completed and said the majority of services were now being provided from outside Russia, reported Handelsblatt.

    Reuters
    May 30, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    (Image: Reuters)

    Deutsche Telekom continues to have a significant number of employees at its locations in Russia, with a full wind-down not expected until next year, reported the German daily Handelsblatt, citing several sources.

    A company spokesperson left open when the withdrawal would be completed and said the majority of services were now being provided from outside Russia, reported Handelsblatt.

    Deutsche Telekom had announced on Twitter on March 24 that all its development activities in Russia had been discontinued, and it had offered employees the chance to work outside of Russia, with many of them taking the company up on the offer.

    Deutsche Telekom had said that it had about 2,000 people working in Russia, mainly based in St Petersburg.

    A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available for comment to Reuters.



    Tags: #Deutsche Telekom #Handelsblatt #Russia #Twitter
    first published: May 30, 2022 11:26 am
