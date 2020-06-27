Significance of MSME Day in wake of the COVID-19 crisis 

The United Nations on April 11, 2017, issued a notification marking June 27 as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Day. It invited all member states, organisations of the United Nations system and other stakeholders to observe June 27 as MSME day to raise public awareness of their contribution to sustainable development.

Globally, the criteria for defining the size of businesses differ from country to country. The definition of MSME depends on various factors such as investment, turnover, the size of the country’s population, industry and the level of international economic integration.

In India, manufacturing enterprises and enterprises rendering services with investment up to Rs 1 crore and an annual turnover of not more than Rs 5 crore is a micro enterprise. Similarly, enterprises with an investment of up to Rs 10 crore and turnover of not more than Rs 50 crore is called a small enterprise, and those with an investment of up to Rs 50 crore and turnover of not more than Rs 250 crore are termed as medium enterprises.

Small businesses have been worst affected due to the ongoing economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Unprecedented lockdown across the globe aimed at containing the spread of the COVID-19 infection has adversely affected the manufacturing, supply chain and ultimately resulted in a steep decline in consumer demand.

Unlike their names, MSMEs are the backbone of most economies in the world. They play a crucial role in generating jobs and improving livelihoods. Hence, to raise awareness about the role of MSMEs, United Nations declared June 27 as MSME Day.

According to MSME ministry’s annual report of FY19, there are 633.88 lakh unincorporated non-agricultural MSMEs in India. Of this, 324.88 lakh MSMEs (51.25 percent) were in rural areas and 309 lakh (48.75 percent) were in urban areas.

The micro sector accounts for a whopping 99 percent of the total MSMEs with 630.52 lakh enterprises. Small and medium MSMEs are estimated at 3.31 lakh and 0.05 lakh, accounting for 0.52 percent and 0.01 percent of total estimated MSMEs, respectively.

MSMEs are responsible for significant employment and income generation opportunities and have been identified as a major driver of poverty alleviation and development. According to the UN, MSMEs tend to employ a larger share of the vulnerable sectors of the workforce, such as women, youth and people from poorer households - populations with high vulnerability in times of COVID-19. MSMEs as a group are the main income provider for distribution at the 'base of the pyramid'.

According to the report, MSME sector has been creating 11.10 crore jobs (360.41 lakh in manufacturing, 387.18 lakh in trade and 362.22 lakh in other services and 0.07 lakh in non-captive electricity generation and transmission) in the rural and urban areas across the country.

While micro sector provides employment to 1076.19 lakh persons, which accounts for around 97 percent of total employment in the sector, small and medium MSMEs provide employment to 31.95 lakh (2.88 percent) and 1.75 lakh (0.16 percent), respectively.

While they are the backbone of a developing nation, MSMEs are also most vulnerable to adversity. In addition to lack of finance, entering the international market and navigating trade-related procedures is much harder for small businesses than for their larger competitors.