Signal welcomes new users, commiserates WhatsApp outage

Instant messaging app Signal expressed solidarity with workers dealing with the outage on rival platform WhatsApp. (Image: AFP)

Instant messaging app Signal took to Twitter to welcome new users and express solidarity with workers dealing with the outage on messaging behemoth WhatsApp.

“Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage,” Signal’s official Twitter account posted on March 19.



Signal registrations are through the roof; welcome everyone! Solidarity to the folks working on the WhatsApp outage. People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are "looking forward to some weekend downtime.

— Signal (@signalapp) March 19, 2021

The messenger also took the opportunity for some weekend humour adding: “People outside of the tech industry will never understand how weird it sounds when someone says that they are "looking forward to some weekend downtime.””

Facebook owned WhatsApp faced a global outage late on March 19 and many users took to twitter to make their complaints known, News18 reported.

Users began speaking about the trouble around 10.55 pm on March 19 and services were restored at about 11:42 pm. The outage was also tracked by Downdetector, which detected massive spike in outages at around this time.

There has been no word from Facebook or WhatsApp on reason for the outage.