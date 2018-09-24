App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 09:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Siemens to slash 2,900 German jobs in 500 mn euros cost cut drive

In August Siemens said it will combine its five industrial divisions into three operating companies as part of a broader effort to slim down its conglomerate structure.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

German engineering giant Siemens on September 24 said it would cut around 2,900 jobs in Germany as part of a restructuring plan to achieve 500 million euros ($589.60 million) in cost savings, about half of which are to be in Germany.

Siemens said in a statement the measures were designed to boost the competitiveness of the Power and Gas Division and the Process Industries and Drives division, adding that the announced cost savings would be made at the Power and Gas Division.

In August Siemens said it will combine its five industrial divisions into three operating companies as part of a broader effort to slim down its conglomerate structure.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 09:43 pm

tags #Business #Siemens #world

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.