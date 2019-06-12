App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siemens supplies propulsion system to Indian Railways

The advanced technology aims to save traction energy cost, thereby reducing fuel expenses and carbon emissions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Siemens Ltd June 12 said it is supplying indigenously-made propulsion system to Indian Railways, which is upgrading its electric locomotives. The Indian Railways is upgrading its electric locomotives from 6,000 HP to 9,000 HP as part of its rail electrification initiative, Siemens said.

"The company is equipping the Railways 9,000 HP electric locomotive with the first indigenously-designed and produced integrated propulsion system and steel tank transformer," it added.

These locomotives, Siemens said, will boost the haulage capacity of Indian Railways by around 50 per cent, thereby improving average speed and utilisation of rolling stock assets.

The advanced technology aims to save traction energy cost, thereby reducing fuel expenses and carbon emissions.

"This important milestone is a step towards fulfilling Indian Railways' vision of complete electrification, enhanced haulage capability and building high-technology systems in line with the Make in India initiative," said Tilak Raj Seth, Executive VP and Head, Mobility, Siemens.

Siemens focuses on power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries.

It is also a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport and infrastructure solutions for Smart Cities.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Business #Indian Railways #Siemens Ltd

