you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siemens Gamesa to set up 150 MW wind farm for ReNew Power

The company has two blade factories in Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and Halol in Gujarat, the release added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Siemens Gamesa India today said it has bagged an order for setting up a 150 MW wind farm in Gujarat from renewable energy power producer ReNew Power.

The order was for supply, erection and commissioning of 75 units of SG 2.0-114 MW wind turbines for the farm coming up in Kutch district, the city-based company said in a release here.

"We are happy to announce this deal with ReNew Power. Having already commissioned over 800 MW for ReNew Power under feed-in-tariff regime, this new order marks our first under the auction regime", Siemens Gamesa India Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh Kymal said.

First Published on Jun 25, 2018 06:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Siemens Gamesa

