App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siemens Gamesa bags contract for project in Brazil

As per the contract, Siemens Gamesa will supply 52 units of its next generation SG 5.8-170 turbines to AES for its 312 MW Tucano wind farm in Brazil, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to supply its next generation turbines for 312 MW project to AES in Brazil.

As per the contract, Siemens Gamesa will supply 52 units of its next generation SG 5.8-170 turbines to AES for its 312 MW Tucano wind farm in Brazil, the company said in a statement.

"The turbines will operate at up to 6.2 MW capacity. For this order, the company will leverage its strong supply chain and upgrade its nacelle assembly plant in Camaçari to produce Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform locally," it said.

Close

The wind farm, located in Bahia, is scheduled for commissioning in 2021.

related news

"This is the third and largest deal for next generation Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, and first in Brazil, taking the total orders close to 600 MW in Europe and Latin America," the company said.

Over the last decade, Siemens Gamesa has brought its latest technologies and invested heavily in localizing production and creating jobs in Brazil.

"We see the footprint of our Siemens Gamesa 5.X expanding globally, demonstrating its adaptability to all markets,” its CEO of onnshore business unit Alfonso Faubel said.

He further said the new order means that Siemens Gamesa is the first OEM to introduce its latest generation of onshore wind turbines in Brazil.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 02:03 pm

tags #Brazil #Business #Companies #Siemens Gamesa

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.