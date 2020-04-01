Siemens Gamesa bags contract for project in Brazil

Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to supply its next generation turbines for 312 MW project to AES in Brazil.

As per the contract, Siemens Gamesa will supply 52 units of its next generation SG 5.8-170 turbines to AES for its 312 MW Tucano wind farm in Brazil, the company said in a statement.

"The turbines will operate at up to 6.2 MW capacity. For this order, the company will leverage its strong supply chain and upgrade its nacelle assembly plant in Camaçari to produce Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform locally," it said.

The wind farm, located in Bahia, is scheduled for commissioning in 2021.

"This is the third and largest deal for next generation Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, and first in Brazil, taking the total orders close to 600 MW in Europe and Latin America," the company said.

Over the last decade, Siemens Gamesa has brought its latest technologies and invested heavily in localizing production and creating jobs in Brazil.

"We see the footprint of our Siemens Gamesa 5.X expanding globally, demonstrating its adaptability to all markets,” its CEO of onnshore business unit Alfonso Faubel said.

He further said the new order means that Siemens Gamesa is the first OEM to introduce its latest generation of onshore wind turbines in Brazil.