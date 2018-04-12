Siemens Gamesa achieves 5 GW installed capacity in India

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy today said it has achieved a milestone of connecting 5,000 MW to the Indian Grid and became the second largest original equipment manufacturer in the country by cumulative installed capacity.

The company began its Indian journey in 2009 and emerged as the largest player within 5 years and has also commissioned a record 2000 MW last fiscal, a statement said. The company has operations across seven key wind states supported by a strong local service presence and has been the market leader for the past three years.

Globally merged as one in the beginning of 2017, Siemens Gamesa announced a new global business plan in mid-February 2018 to strengthen its leadership position in the global market, to better serve its customers and respond to the market needs, it said.

"It is encouraging to see our incremental growth in India over the years. India is a key market for us and will continue to be one for years to come. The global wind market dynamics are changing and so is the change occurring in India," said Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, in the statement.