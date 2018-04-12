App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Siemens Gamesa achieves 5 GW installed capacity in India

The company began its Indian journey in 2009 and emerged as the largest player within 5 years and has also commissioned a record 2000 MW last fiscal, a statement said. The company has operations across seven key wind states supported by a strong local service presence and has been the market leader for the past three years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy today said it has achieved a milestone of connecting 5,000 MW to the Indian Grid and became the second largest original equipment manufacturer in the country by cumulative installed capacity.

The company began its Indian journey in 2009 and emerged as the largest player within 5 years and has also commissioned a record 2000 MW last fiscal, a statement said. The company has operations across seven key wind states supported by a strong local service presence and has been the market leader for the past three years.

Globally merged as one in the beginning of 2017, Siemens Gamesa announced a new global business plan in mid-February 2018 to strengthen its leadership position in the global market, to better serve its customers and respond to the market needs, it said.

"It is encouraging to see our incremental growth in India over the years. India is a key market for us and will continue to be one for years to come. The global wind market dynamics are changing and so is the change occurring in India," said Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, in the statement.

tags #Business #Companies #Siemens Gamesa

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.