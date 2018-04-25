Siemens bags project in Nepal

Siemens today said it has bagged a contract from the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) to upgrade the energy management system at its Load Dispatch Center in Kathmandu.

In a statement, Siemens said NEA has selected it for upgrading its Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition/ Energy Management System (SCADA/EMS) at its Load Dispatch Center (LDC) in Kathmandu.

The fast-track project has been funded by German government-owned development bank KfW, it added.

NEA, parent generator and distributor of electric power under the supervision of the government of Nepal, has been planning to replace its 15-year-old SCADA/EMS with a state-of-the art system that will enhance the capacity of the LDC.

“We are delighted to partner with NEA in its endeavor to modernize its energy management system and expand its distribution network.