Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan opens well, Ayushmann Khurranna's Bala heads for 100 Crore Club

This has been a winning season for Bollywood and that is pretty much evidenced from the fact that each week a film belonging to a different genre has turned out to be successful at the box office.

Recently, Housefull 4 entered the 200 crore club despite being badly panned by the critics. Post that Bala opened quite well as well, and now, Marjaavaan has embarked on a high note.

The Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer was primarily relying on the single screen audiences and those from the interiors to step in for the film. It was always set up as an unabashed and unapologetic flick which would be catering mainly to the lowest common denominator.

This was where the moolah lay for the film and it was crystal clear when the film opened well in the mass centers. As a result, Rs 7.03 crore came in, and for a film belonging to this genre and budget, it has been a good enough start.

For Sidharth Malhotra, the film has come as a shot in the arm as post Baar Baar Dekho [Rs 6.81 crore], his subsequent films like Aiyaary, A Gentleman, Ittefaq and Jabariya Jodi hadn't really taken off on a flying start.

The actor continued to work in films across different genres though and has now seen his best opening since Brothers with yet another action flick.

On the other hand, the Riteish Deshmukh has already seen two back to multistarrer comedy hits in Total Dhamaal and Housefull 4, and is now set for success by playing an antagonist.

The film is expected to earn more at the mass centers, and once that happens, it could well be aiming for a weekend number in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore. If that happens indeed, it would be a comfortable enough total for Nikkhil Advani and his Emmay Entertainment, which has already seen a good success earlier this year with Batla House.

Another production house where there would be celebrations already being planned is Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. After Luka Chuppi, earlier this year, they are now set to gain an even bigger commercial success in the form of Bala. The Ayushmann Khurranna led film had a very good first week of Rs 72.24 crore and is doing well enough to head for a Rs 100 crore total.

The Amar Kaushik directed film should be able to achieve this milestone by the end of second week, hence making it second successive 100 c rore club success for Ayushmann Khurranna.

The actor has been making some great strides already with seven back to back successes since the times of Bareilly Ki Barfi. With Shubh Mangal Sadvhan, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala turning out to be big hits, he is the only actor other than Akshay Kumar to actually manage such an envious run from one film to another.