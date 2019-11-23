Sidharth Malhotra lands on success with Marjaavaan, all set for Shershaah next

Sidharth Malhotra has landed on success with Marjaavaan. The film did well in its first week to earn Rs 37.87 crore and by the end of its run should manage to cross the 50 crore mark.

For the actor who had been doing some really interesting stuff during last few years, success at the box office was unfortunately evading him. However, the 'masala' romantic action entertainer has hit the mark for him as single screen audiences, especially in the interiors, have grabbed the film.

Director Milap Zaveri had certain conviction about making Marjaavaan in a certain style and presenting Sidharth Malhotra as the man for the masses. The trick worked as this is where the film has scored the best as well.

Of course, it isn't as if the film has emerged as a mega success or something that would be remembered for a really long time. However, personally for Sidharth Malhotra, this has been a win nonetheless as after Kapoor & Sons, he had been waiting for a successful film against his name. He was experimenting across genres and doing well too, be it Ittefaq, Aiyaary, A Gentleman or Jabariya Jodi. However, it was about time that his effort paid off at the box office as well, something which has happened with Marjaavaan.

Since the film has done primarily well at the single screens, the footfalls are far better than what the collections may suggest. Average ticket prices at the single screens are at least half of what the multiplexes cost, which means in real value the film has done business at least close to what a quintessential multiplex film would have generated in the same time duration.