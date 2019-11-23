Sidharth Malhotra lands on success with Marjaavaan, all set for Shershaah next

For the actor who had been doing some really interesting stuff during last few years, success at the box office was unfortunately evading him. However, the 'masala' romantic action entertainer has hit the mark for him as single screen audiences, especially in the interiors, have grabbed the film.
Sidharth Malhotra has landed on success with Marjaavaan. The film did well in its first week to earn Rs 37.87 crore and by the end of its run should manage to cross the 50 crore mark.
For the actor who had been doing some really interesting stuff during last few years, success at the box office was unfortunately evading him. However, the 'masala' romantic action entertainer has hit the mark for him as single screen audiences, especially in the interiors, have grabbed the film.
Director Milap Zaveri had certain conviction about making Marjaavaan in a certain style and presenting Sidharth Malhotra as the man for the masses. The trick worked as this is where the film has scored the best as well.
Of course, it isn't as if the film has emerged as a mega success or something that would be remembered for a really long time. However, personally for Sidharth Malhotra, this has been a win nonetheless as after Kapoor & Sons, he had been waiting for a successful film against his name. He was experimenting across genres and doing well too, be it Ittefaq, Aiyaary, A Gentleman or Jabariya Jodi. However, it was about time that his effort paid off at the box office as well, something which has happened with Marjaavaan.
Since the film has done primarily well at the single screens, the footfalls are far better than what the collections may suggest. Average ticket prices at the single screens are at least half of what the multiplexes cost, which means in real value the film has done business at least close to what a quintessential multiplex film would have generated in the same time duration.However, at the end of the day, its the numbers which speak the loudest. This is something that Sidharth Malhotra can well expect for himself to an even greater degree once his next release Shershaah hits the screens. The Karan Johar production has Sidharth playing a real life army officer in this biopic and has ample elements that cater to the class as well as mass audiences. With its release set for mid-2020, it would turn out to be continued good times for the actor.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.